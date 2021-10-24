LPL Financial LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after buying an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $109.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $59.02 and a one year high of $110.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

