LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,271 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.47 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

