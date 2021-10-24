Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 80.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Hologic by 432.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.