New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

