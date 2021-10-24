Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 818 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Anabranch Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

