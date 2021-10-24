The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 176.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.