Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein it operated four drilling rigs this year. The company began operating a fifth drilling rig to drill an additional salt water disposal well in the Greater Stebbins area. It plans to turn to sales nine wells in the area during fourth-quarter 2021. The upstream company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. The company's cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $45.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

