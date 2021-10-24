CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

