Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,865 shares of company stock worth $75,771. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NRIM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

