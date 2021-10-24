Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

