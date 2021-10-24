Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. Comerica has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $88.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

