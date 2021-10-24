Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,388 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

APTS opened at $12.23 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $641.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.