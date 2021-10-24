Barclays Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $210.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.