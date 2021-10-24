International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.88 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

