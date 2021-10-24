Vladimir Ahmad Sells 775 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$39.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

CWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

