West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an action list buuy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.