Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $36,733.50 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $36,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth $159,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.