Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Sells $51,775.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $51,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

