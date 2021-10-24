Timothy R. Kinser Sells 800 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RPM opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

