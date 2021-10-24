Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Shares Down 0.2%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.10 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). Approximately 85,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 140,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.25 ($1.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In other news, insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

