Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.50. 27,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 21,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.