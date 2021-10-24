Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director Sells 11,565 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $358,746.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31.

On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $32.39 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $874.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $184,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.