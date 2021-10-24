Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Shares Down 17.5%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) fell 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.38. 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a market cap of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A.

