Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 23,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

