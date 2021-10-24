U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of USPH opened at $106.09 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

