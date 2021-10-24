Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

