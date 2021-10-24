$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,036,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 294,024 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

