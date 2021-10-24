Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BDTX stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 158.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $339,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

