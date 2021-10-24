Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,273 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $374.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.82. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

