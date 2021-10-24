SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,930 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

