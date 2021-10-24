MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $180,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

