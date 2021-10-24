The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQT opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

