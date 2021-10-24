Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

OPY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $651.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.