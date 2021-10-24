1,900 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Zogenix by 178.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zogenix by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $868.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

