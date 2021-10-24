Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

