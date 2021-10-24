Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 814 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Camping World by 154.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

CWH opened at $36.98 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

