Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Biomea Fusion news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712 in the last quarter.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.