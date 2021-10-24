Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.