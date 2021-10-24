Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,841 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

