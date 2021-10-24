Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 83,632 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 343,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 250,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

