Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 276.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25.

