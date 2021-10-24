Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $48,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

FULT opened at $16.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

