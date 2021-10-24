Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of South Jersey Industries worth $48,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after buying an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 1,751,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

