Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$153.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,796,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

