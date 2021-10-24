ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 144.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 399.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.