Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price raised by Cowen from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.