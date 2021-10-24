Fmr LLC Takes $42.70 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,820,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

