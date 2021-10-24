Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.07 Million Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.95% of DMC Global worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.21 million, a P/E ratio of 298.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

