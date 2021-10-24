Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 133,345 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUS. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

