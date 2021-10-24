Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

